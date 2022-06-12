The North West Star
Blue Care gets Queensland palliative care contract

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 12 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 7:00pm
Blue Care has been awarded the Queensland Health palliative care tender to deliver in-home palliative care to people in regional, rural and remote areas of Queensland.

