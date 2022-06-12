Blue Care gets Queensland palliative care contract

Blue Care has been awarded the Queensland Health palliative care tender to deliver in-home palliative care to people in regional, rural and remote areas of Queensland.
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath announced that Blue Care (which is part of Uniting Care Qld) has won the tender to deliver care across nine hospitals and health services in regional Queensland including North West Hospital and Health Service.
"Blue Care had a proven record as a palliative care provider, with the capability to operate in regional, rural and remote areas," Ms D'Ath said.
"This $55 million will fund new community-based palliative care initiatives to increase home-based and after-hours care across 9 hospitals and health services.
"We want to ensure Queenslanders can exercise genuine choice at end of life and die with dignity."
Ms D'Ath said Blue Care would provide holistic palliative care including home care support, bereavement and support services, telehealth and on-call and 24/7 nursing care.
From October Blue Care will deliver in-home palliative care services which will allow patients to be cared for in their own homes.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
