The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Cloncurry Show thanks its volunteer workforce

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 13 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Cloncurry & District Show Society Showgirl was Leonie Ansell, with Hannah Costello the Runner Up.

Cloncurry and District Show has wrapped up for another year saying it could not be done without its 'invaluable' volunteer workforce.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.