Cloncurry Show thanks its volunteer workforce

Cloncurry and District Show has wrapped up for another year saying it could not be done without its 'invaluable' volunteer workforce.
The Cloncurry Showgrounds were packed on Friday and Saturday for the two day show and the Show thanked the volunteers for all they did.
"Special mention to the Area Coordinators who are involved within a cross section of Events, Competitions and Show day tasks. Your time and effort is to be congratulated," the Show said on their social media posts.
"And of course we also can't miss our Unique sections and the Stewards who create and operate such highlights as the Pet, Sausage/Beef Jerky and the Demo Derby - Thank you".
The Show also thanked the Committee members and Volunteers who assist with the operations of the Show by working in the Show Office and keeping people updated via their website, social media and arena announcing.
The also gave "special shout out" to the Performing Arts of Cloncurry for the performances from their dance students and to the St. Joseph's Catholic School Cloncurry Choir, "whose singing brought joy and delight to all".
The Show said stewards were the "heart and soul" of their committee.
"We wouldn't have our Show without them. Along with the Pavilion sections, our Horse, Poultry and Cattle sections are integral to any Agricultural Show and Cloncurry highlights the livestock and equestrian areas with the oversight of Stewards who work tirelessly to present and showcase the best of our region," they said.
"Community volunteers are essential to any event, we encourage you to find a group and join in, take part and have fun with it."
2022 Cloncurry & District Show Society Showgirl was Leonie Ansell, with Hannah Costello the Runner Up.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
