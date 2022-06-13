Mount Isa Samoan community celebrate 60 years of independence

The Mount Isa Samoan community has celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Pacific nation's independence at the Golf Club on Saturday.
Samoans across the world celebrated 60 years as a nation in June and Mount Isa islanders joined in the party on the weekend.
Dignitaries at the Golf Club event included Mayor Danielle Slade and featured Samoan ex-pats such as Dr Jos Pouesi, a local GP who has worked in Mount Isa for almost 15 years and is a deacon at Mount Isa's newly established Congregational Christian Church of Samoa, along with Reverend Tapenaga Reupena and his wife, Olita Reupena.
Dr Pouesi said around a hundred people turned up for the event which was fantastic.
"The Mayor was a guest speaker and also a representative from Kalkadoon and Torres Strait was there as was Fr Mick and former mayor Tony McGrady and wife," Dr Pouesi.
"We raised the Samoan flag with the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait flags."
Dr Pouesi said Samoan people were grateful to be in Mount Isa.
"Over the years Mount Isa has supported our functions and it was wonderful to have the mayor there," he said.
The Samoan islands were settled 3500 years ago and European explorers first reached there in the 17th century.
The United States, Great Britain and Germany partitioned the islands into German Samoa and American Samoa in the 19th century.
After World War I, New Zealand took over the administration of German Samoa, and renamed it the Western Samoa Trust Territory. This area became independent in 1962 and was renamed Samoa.
American Samoa remains an unincorporated territory of the United States.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
