Liz Jakeman wins at weekend golf

The weekend competition at the Mount Isa Golf Club saw the lady golfers vie for top honours in an 18-hole Par event.
In-form Liz Jakeman blitzed the field returning an amazing score of +2 to take top honours.
Advertisement
In the runner up position Margie McElligott also returned a great score of +1 to take home the trophy.
Nearest the pins went to Liz Jakeman on hole 2, Margie McElligott on hole 4, Liz Jakeman on hole 12 and Alison Gordon on holes 14.
In the mid-week competition, the ladies competed for the Jakeman Constructions trophy in the second 18-hole Monthly Medal event for June.
Liz Jakeman once again defeated her rivals to take the trophy with an impressive score of 82 nett.
Runner up trophy went to Ulla Allen who finished close behind on 83 nett.
Nearest the pins were won by Ulla Allen (1), Liz Jakeman (11) and Sandra Beattie (17).
Following the close of play, June's monthly medals were decided with Auretta Perrin coming up trumps in the silver division with 73 nett, Judy Fangrath 80 nett claimed Bronze 1 and Ulla Allen claimed Bronze 2 with 77 nett.
Its great to see the ladies returning wonderful scores lately, the Mount Isa Golf Club Open in July will surely be hotly contested.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.