Liz Jakeman wins at weekend golf

By Judy Fangrath
Updated June 14 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:42am
In-form Liz Jakeman blitzed the field returning an amazing score of +2 to take top honours.

The weekend competition at the Mount Isa Golf Club saw the lady golfers vie for top honours in an 18-hole Par event.

