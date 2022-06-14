Mount Isa man charged with serious assault of police

A police sergeant in Mount Isa has sustained a significant laceration to his forehead requiring stitches after a bottle of alcohol was allegedly thrown at a police vehicle, striking the officer in the hand.
Police were patrolling in a marked police vehicle along Abel Smith Parade just after 3am Tuesday, June 14 when they pulled over to talk to a group of people.
A man, not part of the group, approached the stationary police vehicle and without warning allegedly threw a bottle of alcohol through an open window.
The force of the throw caused it to smash when it struck the officer's head, with fragments striking a second officer causing minor lacerations.
The man fled on foot but was arrested nearby by police hiding under a vehicle in the rear yard of an Abel Smith Parade address.
The sergeant was transported to hospital and he has since been discharged.
A 29-year-old Pioneer man was charged with two counts of serious assault police with a circumstance of aggravation. He was denied police bail and appeared in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court today where he was remanded in custody to re-appear on July 15.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
