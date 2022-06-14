Mount Isa-trained nurses pursuing jobs in rural and remote areas

Nurses who graduate from the Murtupuni Centre for Rural and Remote Health in Mount Isa are more likely to pursue careers in remote, rural and regional areas than their city counterparts.
Since 2003, 84 nurses have graduated from the course delivered at the Mount Isa Campus, including 65% employed in the North West Hospital and Health Service.
Overall, 92% are employed in remote, rural and regional areas.
Murtupuni Centre Director, Associate Professor Catrina Felton-Busch, said the statistics across the past 20 years were reflective of the students having a real passion for remote nursing and the lifestyle it offers.
"A number have grown up in rural and remote areas, and while these areas are increasingly finding it difficult to attract health workers from cities, our students feel they can make a difference in these remote communities," she said.
The students do most of their studies on the Mount Isa campus, have full access to James Cook University resources and services, and enjoy some of their clinical placements in the north-west region.
The centre recently farewelled four third year students, Emily Richmond-Limpus, Joseph Sapinosa, Robbie-Lee Kennedy and Sonya Power, who will complete their final clinical placements before graduating with a Bachelor of Nursing Science from JCU in December 2022.
The students attended a celebration outside the centre where they were presented with flowers, a badge and cut a celebratory cake.
Staff and speakers attended from Queensland Health, indicative of the close relationship and support for the nursing program.
Read more about the Mount Isa program.
