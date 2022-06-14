Winton a winner in top tourism town competition

Queensland's best holiday destinations for 2022 have been announced at the Top Tourism Town Awards, with Winton taking out top honours along with Tamborine Mountain and Airlie Beach.
The annual Queensland Tourism Industry Council awards program recognises and celebrates Queensland's best holiday destinations, honoring communities across the state who demonstrate a commitment to visitor excellence.
There were three category winners presented to a trio of towns based on population size, Tamborine Mountain was crowned this year's Top Tourism Town (population over 5000), with Airlie Beach claiming Top Small Tourism Town (population between 1500 - 5000) and Winton winning Top Tiny Tourism Town (population under 1500).
Winton beat 10 other finalists including Quilpie and Hughenden to be awarded the Top Tiny Town.
QTIC CEO Brett Fraser said that, after an exhaustive judging process by an expert panel and a public vote that attracted more than 16,000 votes, Queensland's best holiday destinations were announced from a shortlist of 23 finalists.
"Congratulations to Tamborine Mountain, Airlie Beach, and Winton, and to all the finalists in this year's Awards. These regional gems demonstrate that you don't have to travel far in our state to explore incredible sights," Mr Fraser said.
"From historical outback Winton to rainforest and coastal retreats in Tamborine Mountain and Airlie Beach, these leaders in tourism demonstrate why our state flourishes as a must-see destination for holidaymakers."
Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Top Tourism Town Awards recognised regional destinations delivering world-class visitor experiences.
"Whether it's a gourmet adventure on Tamborine Mountain, snorkeling at Airlie Beach, or walking with dinosaurs at Winton, the Top Tourism Towns of 2022 show Queensland is the place to be," he said.
All three Award-winning Queensland destinations have gained automatic entry to the national Top Tourism Town Awards held later in the year.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
