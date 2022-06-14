The North West Star
Winton a winner in top tourism town competition

Derek Barry
Derek Barry
Updated June 14 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
Winton mayor Gavin Baskett celebrates his town's win.

Queensland's best holiday destinations for 2022 have been announced at the Top Tourism Town Awards, with Winton taking out top honours along with Tamborine Mountain and Airlie Beach.

