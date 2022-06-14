Richmond locals dressed to the nines for the Stockplace cocktail party held at the Richmond Shire Hall on Friday June 10.
A part of the 2022 Richmond Field Days and Races weekend, attendees frocked up for an evening of socialising, good food and refreshing drinks.
The event followed on from day one of the field days.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
