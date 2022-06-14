The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Qld Indigenous Councils to be handed more control

By Marty Silk
Updated June 15 2022 - 1:42am, first published June 14 2022 - 10:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland has successfully trialled Indigenous service delivery reforms in Yarrabah, near Cairns.

Indigenous Queensland communities are set to have a much bigger say on their own healthcare and housing needs, as well as how their children are educated.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.