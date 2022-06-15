Free training in Mount Isa to keep local kids safe

Upcoming workshops will give Mount Isa locals fresh tools and information to help keep children as safe as possible.
"Children thrive when we all work together to keep them safe and to support families," says NAPCAN's Leesa Waters.
"NAPCAN is looking forward to visiting Mount Isa again this year to have conversations about how everyone can play a key role in preventing child abuse and neglect."
Ms Waters said said many community members haven't always had the opportunity to have these conversations and the workshops give everyone the opportunity to create the best possible environments for children.
"Communities around Queensland also tell us that the workshops provide them with practical ideas about what to do if they think a family may be struggling, or if they see a situation that is unsafe for a child," she said.
"These workshops are valuable for anyone who works or volunteers with children - whether it's child care, schools, sports clubs, churches, health services, or even businesses that employ young people.
"Australia has learned a lot from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse and there are quite a few new federal and state obligations that organisations need to be aware of."
The National Association for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (NAPCAN) will be visiting Mount Isa on August 19 and 20 as part of a statewide education program funded by the Queensland Department of Children, Youth Justice and Multicultural Affairs.
Two separate workshops are on offer, with participants welcome to attend one or both workshops.
Creating Child Safe Organisations Workshop (4 hours)
Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention/ Mandatory Reporting Workshop (3 hours)
For more details and to register for a workshop, visit NAPCAN's website at www.napcan.org.au/training-calendar.
