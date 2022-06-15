Jacob McArdle pushes up in a healthy cause

Fancy doing over 3000 push-ups in 24 days?
That's what a Cloncurry man is doing in the Push-Up Challenge, a partnership with Movember to encourage Australians to push for better mental health and suicide prevention.
Jacob McArdle, an IT officer at Cloncurry State School, is working up a sweat along with 140,000 others Aussies.
Jacob is on track to complete 3139 push-ups until June 24, representing the number of Aussie lives lost to suicide in 2020.
When Jacob was going through a challenging time last year, he found staying active was his ticket to overcoming it.
"I was in a pretty bad place at the end of last year. Nothing was wrong, work was fine, I had friends, family. But one day I just woke up with no life left in me. Lights were on, but no one was home. I didn't talk to my friends about it, because they're my mates," Jacob said.
"I woke up on January 7th and realised I wasn't happy, and I was tired of crying. So, I went for a short walk at 6:00am. Day after day, I went from walking to jogging, to running, investing in running shoes, and getting further and faster every day. After three weeks I missed a day and that was when it clicked in me how good a feeling jogging was for my brain and my body."
Two months in, he realised he was happy again.
"I didn't remember the last time I cried. I felt above average in life. I told myself I'm doing this for me. Not for someone else. This is me, I deserve this, and I deserve to be happy," he said.
"You really don't know how bright your horizons are until you're out of that darkness. It's comfortable being inside of it, but once you realise how badly it's hurting being inside, pushing yourself out and having the drive to finally do something about it is legitimately life-changing. Finding that push really saved me. That hole inside of me has gone, and I'm looking at the world with new eyes. I feel different, but in a great way. I'm relearning what it means to be me."
Now, he hopes by taking part in The Push-Up Challenge he can help others through their tough times too.
"The Push-Up Challenge is another step for me in a larger goal now. My goal is to be the best me that I can, and it's helping me stay accountable and stick with my routine," he said.
"I want to use it to show others the mental benefits of exercise, not just the physical. There have been a lot of times where I think "I should just do it" but I never had that drive or push. So I'd like to be that push for someone.
"I want to be someone that can help others find that in themselves. I hope that this challenge can bring some inspiration to people who need it."
With 75% of suicides in 2020 made up of men, funds raised by the likes of Jacob and other participants towards Movember will help deliver life-saving men's mental health and suicide prevention tools and programs across Australia to stop men dying too young.
Founder of The Push-Up Challenge, Nick Hudson, said the Challenge was about bringing mental health to the forefront of our conversations to break down the stigma attached to mental health issues.
"Funds raised from every push-up will help our Mo Mates continue to fund and deliver life-saving research and programs to prevent our fathers, brothers, partners, sons and mates from dying prematurely," he said.
You can register for The Push-Up Challenge and fundraise for Movember as an individual, a team, a workplace, club, gym or school at www.thepushupchallenge.com.au/home. To donate to an individual, team, organisation or to Movember directly visit www.thepushupchallenge.com.au/main-donate-page
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
