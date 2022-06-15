Jacob McArdle pushes up in a healthy cause

"You really don't know how bright your horizons are until you're out of that darkness. It's comfortable being inside of it, but once you realise how badly it's hurting being inside, pushing yourself out and having the drive to finally do something about it is legitimately life-changing. Finding that push really saved me. That hole inside of me has gone, and I'm looking at the world with new eyes. I feel different, but in a great way. I'm relearning what it means to be me."