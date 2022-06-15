The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Callide byelection a chance to send a message: Letters

Updated June 15 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A byelection for Callide was needed after former state MP Colin Boyce won the federal seat of Flynn.

Callide byelection a chance to send a message

This Saturday the people of the Callide electorate went to the polls again.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.