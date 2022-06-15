Callide byelection a chance to send a message: Letters

This Saturday the people of the Callide electorate went to the polls again.
Former Member Colin Boyce was successful last month in his tilt for a Federal seat, and so his old State electorate must return to the polls.
Most people have had enough of politics for the time being, including politicians (hand raise), so it does seem particularly cruel timing but here we ago.
The people of Callide, and Queensland, should be particularly interested in this by-election for a couple of reasons. It is about a lot more than just the political inclinations of a dozen or so communities in Central Queensland.
Some Queenslanders may not be familiar with the Callide region, but I liken it to the engine room of the state.
A coal mining, gas exploration and power-producing hub, Callide also encompasses a vast and valuable agricultural area.
Essentially Callide feeds and powers much of Queensland, but you wouldn't know it from the recognition afforded to it and its industries by both Labor and the LNP.
This by-election is an opportunity for Queenslanders to send a message about the impact of Net Zero policies on Queensland's regions.
If Net Zero is ever to be realised, Callide will truly be its 'ground zero'. Its communities may cease to exist.
Callide has been historically well-represented by the Country and Nationals parties, neither of which still exist.
The modern LNP outfit of Queensland ought to drop to 'N' and be honest with people. When it comes to the issues and industries that define the future of Callide, like Net Zero, coal mining and reef regulations, they are no different than the Labor Party and the Greens.
The people of Callide, and Queensland, deserve better.
Robbie Katter
Katter's Australian Party (KAP) Leader
The majority of Australians are touched by the impact of mental health in some way and there is no doubt that the past few years have been some of the most challenging in recent history.
Many live with the daily burden of anxiety or depression, or care for a loved one. Too many in our communities have been lost.
There are thousands of people working tirelessly to make a difference to the mental health of Australians and they should be recognised for their leadership. This is the goal of the Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney to acknowledge those who are doing innovative work in areas such as advocacy, research or community service.
Nominations are now open and we strongly encourage people across the country to help us to honour the mental health heroes in your community. This year, the Prize has expanded the nomination categories for the first time.
More information and nomination forms can be obtained from www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au
Entries close on August 1.
For those who are living with the burden of mental illness every day, thank you for your support.
Lucy Brogden AM and Professsor Allan Fels OA
Co-Chairs of the Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Group
