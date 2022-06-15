The North West Star
Don't gift your keys to thieves, say Mount Isa police

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 15 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 5:58am
Mount Isa Police are warning locals to take care having seen a marked increase in break and enters and stolen motor vehicles in recent weeks and are promoting tips to minimise chances of opportunistic theft.

