Don't gift your keys to thieves, say Mount Isa police

Mount Isa Police are warning locals to take care having seen a marked increase in break and enters and stolen motor vehicles in recent weeks and are promoting tips to minimise chances of opportunistic theft.
Acting Senior Constable Matt Bowie said one in two cars are stolen in Queensland using the car's keys and this was a timely reminder to review your home and vehicle security arrangements, keeping your keys out of sight.
"To reduce the risk of a break into your home we encourage you to ensure doors are always locked with a key, even when you are home, always ensure car keys and house keys, together with mobile phones, handbags and wallets, are stored out of sight, lock away items of value such as bikes, lawn mowers and garden implements such as ladders, mowers," he said.
"Always keep your garage or shed door closed and locked with a key."
ASC Bowie said to reduce the risk of vehicle theft or theft of valuable property, police encouraged people to remove all valuables from the vehicle.
"If you must leave valuables in your vehicle, keep them out of sight," he said.
"Make sure you lock all doors and windows, even when the vehicle is parked in your driveway or on your property, park in a well lit area, don't leave spare keys anywhere in the vehicle and keep garage door openers out of sight, consider fitting a car alarm, immobiliser, ignition shield or other security device and don't leave personal documents in your vehicle as you risk your identity being stolen and fraud being committed using your name."
He said tradies could increase their vehicle security by locking tool boxes and drawers on vehicle trays and considering engraving tools, making it easy to locate true owners in the event that they are stolen.
"For specific unique items like keys, tools and vehicles, take photographs so that you can provide these to police or your insurance company should anything occur. A true photograph of a vehicle can help police locate it much easier if they know exactly what they're looking for," he said.
"While many feel that we should not have to do this, it is a sad fact that there are members of our society who prey on those who don't secure their property."
He also said dash cameras that runs when your vehicle is parked is "the next level up in security".
"It can record who comes near your vehicle and can save you against carpark hit and runs," he said.
"A good dash cam is also a good investment in case of road rage incidents or accidents."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
