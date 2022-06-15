Rabobank beef analyst says US opportunities ahead for producers

America could be the next big market for Australian beef, an industry analyst has told producers.
Rabobank senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird was in the North West for an event with Cloncurry producers.
Mr Gidley-Baird said not many were looking at the US market and it could be a couple of years before it blossoms, but the potential was there.
"They are going through a massive liquidation of their beef cow herd at the moment due to dry conditions and natural cyclical patterns," Mr Gidley-Baird said.
"They are slaughtering very high volumes of beef cows and when we've seen that happen in the past, looking back to 2012, they erode their cow industry and they'll probably be buying in around 2023, 2024."
He said that would result in pressure on already high global prices.
"Back in 2012 the world was slightly different, China wasn't such a big player, from 2012-14 we were dry and we were selling and slaughtering our own cattle at the time so we had a fairly large volume of supply," he said.
"But now we've already got high prices and if we look at 90CL a beef trimming produce ( meat that is 90pc lean red meat and 10pc fat) the US buys a lot of, it's currently at the same price it peaked at in 2013-14."
Mr Gidley-Baird said the political difficulties with the China relationship was not greatly affecting the industry because of limited supply.
"Our weekly kill numbers are down 20pc on a five year average so we're not supplying a whole load of product to the global market which has allowed us to overcome the fact we've got a number of farms still suspended from China," he said.
"The lockdown situation there means their overall import has dropped a little bit."
China is currently fourth in Australian beef exports behind Japan, South Korea and the United States.
As for climate change Mr Gidley-Baird said the industry was adapting by moving towards "carbon neutral" beef.
"The key to it is understanding their business and a lot of the process is about capturing the data to establish a baseline," he said.
"Cattle producers are also land stewards and we've got to weigh up the whole operation, the livestock might be carbon emitting but the vegetation around them are carbon sequestering."
The question will become how much of a premium people will be willing to pay for carbon-neutral beef especially given the other major headwind for producers - the higher input prices they are paying due to the supply chain crisis.
"Their costs are increasing due to energy and fuel prices so we're in uncharted territory," Mr Gidley-Baird said.
"Consumers' willingness and ability to pay is likely to be tested as inflation levels climb around the world."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
