Four-year-old local entrepreneur eggs on tourists

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 16 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:46am
Four-year-old Toby Campbell of Rosebud Station, Mount Isa, has found his own source of income selling excess eggs and vegetables grown on the family property to appreciative tourists.

A young entrepreneur has been spotted at a popular tourist destination selling fresh produce to travellers from his family's cattle station.

