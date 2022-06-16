Four-year-old local entrepreneur eggs on tourists

A young entrepreneur has been spotted at a popular tourist destination selling fresh produce to travellers from his family's cattle station.
Four-year-old Toby Campbell of Rosebud Station 60km east of Mount Isa has found his own source of income selling excess eggs and vegetables grown on the family property to appreciative tourists.
Advertisement
Toby said while he may not like eating vegetables, he enjoyed selling them to tourists camped up on the family property at the abandoned Mary Kathleen township.
"There were a lot of caravans at Mary K... Mum helped me make a sign and we drove around to people and I asked if they wanted eggs or pumpkins," Toby said. "I don't like pumpkin but I like scrambled eggs!"
Mum Samantha Campbell, who is senior journalist here at the North West Star, said the tourists were very supportive of Toby's new venture.
"We stuck Toby's sign to the car and drove around to all the campers, there were a few, at least 30," she said.
"Toby had no problem talking to tourists asking if they wanted to purchase anything, before exchanging goods for cash and returning to his piggy bank."
Ms Campbell said her husband Eddie started the vegetable garden during the pandemic to encourage healthy eating with the added satisfaction of homegrown produce.
"This year we have an abundance of pumpkin and our chooks are laying really well, so instead of having it go to waste or eating it with every meal, we encouraged Toby to earn some pocket money and sell some to the local tourists camping at Mary Kathleen," she said.
"We thought if we didn't sell it at Mary Kathleen we would head over to Clem Walton Park, but we didn't need to, everyone wanted our farm eggs.
"Toby was amazed that we sold out of everything so fast."
With the increased prices of fresh produce, Ms Campbell encouraged locals to look into starting their own vegetable garden.
"We had tourists tell us they paid $12 for a lettuce in Karumba, which is crazy," she said.
"Eddie does a great job with our veggie garden and it definitely reduces our costs when purchasing groceries.
"The kids enjoy going and picking ripe vegetables and collecting the eggs daily, it is a nice family activity and helps them understand where our food comes from."
Toby plans to return to Mary Kathleen again when more vegetables are ready, and hopes to save enough money to buy a motorbike.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.