Hughenden State School gets Aurizon grant

Hughenden State School is a beneficiary in the latest round of Aurizon Community Giving Fund grants.
Aurizon Managing Director and CEO Andrew Harding said Hughenden was one of three local projects benefit from the funding in the areas of education, community safety, environment, and health and wellbeing.
"As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting and engaging with the local community, our Community Giving fund is our way of being able to give back to the communities in our area of operations."
"As demand for many of the services provided by these groups continues to grow, it is pleasing that this financial assistance will support the important work that these local charities deliver to the communities where more than 80% of our employees live and work.
The Hughenden State School will use the funding to create an engaging outdoor learning area. This newly created space will also be accessible to school visitors, parents and the wider community for the school Fetes, open days, learning fairs and weekly breakfast clubs.
Others to benefit were the Bowen Community Council Inc who plan to use the grant to install shelves at the Bowen Shed Shop and the Scott Rural Fire Brigade who will use the funding to purchase and install a diesel-fuelled generator.
Aurizon's Community Giving Fund distributes funds bi-annually and provides grants of up to $20,000. More than 500 charities and not-for-profit groups across Australia have received grants since the Fund was established in 2011.
The next round of applications for the Community Giving Fund will open in September 2022.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
