The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Watch petrol prices around the nation are at their highest level in more than a decade

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
Updated June 16 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why are petrol prices rising?

Petrol prices are continuing to trend upwards in every state and territory, despite the halving of the fuel excise months ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Horn

Emma Horn

Group video editor

National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.