No one injured in Mount Isa shed fire

No one was hurt after a shed fire in Mount Isa overnight Friday.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a shed fire on the Barkly Highway and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service put out the blaze.
Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics attended reports of the fire at 12.03am.
"No patients were reported on scene," QAS said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
