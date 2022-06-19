Pulverised running in a good cause

It was busy weekend both personally and professionally.
On Saturday I started my 58th rotation around the sun and it was an energetic day.
That morning I joined 36 other runners and walkers and a handful of volunteers who had braved the cool start of the day to do the Mount Isa parkrun.
At this time of year the sun is barely over the horizon at 7am but it means the views are lovely as locals and tourists traipse down Tharrapatha Way and it's a good excuse to warm up over the 5km course.
On Saturday afternoon I was ready for my second run of the day.
Two runs in one day would not normally be my thing but this was in a good cause.
This one was called Pulverise in Peacock Park and as the name suggests it was held at Peacock Park in Mount Isa.
The main event, the "Pulverise" part, was a backyard ultra marathon - 6.7km trail run every hour until literally the last man or woman standing.
This was definitely not my thing.
Earlier in the week organiser Alison Whitehead rang me up for an article about it and she said she was surprised I had not entered it. I gave a lame excuse that I did not have the support team to do the Pulverise. "But what about the one-hit wonder?" she said.
This was a one-off 6.7km lap for those of us who did not want to be Pulverised.
This was harder to refuse, and besides, Alison was running it for a great cause.
Alison's own mum lives in Melbourne and is battling with dementia.
Alison's view as owner of a local business, Gecko Outdoor Sports, was that she should be helping out the Mount Isa community where the problem also surfaces.
She contacted the Laura Johnson Home and between them they came up with a great project to raise funds for the facility to paint doors different colours the residents would choose themselves.
Pulverise has raised well over $5000 for the paint job.
A nice idea and given my own rapidly advancing age it felt more like a deposit than charity.
And congrats to local man Travis McElligott who ran 15 laps of 6.7km - over 100km to be crowned King Pulveriser.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
