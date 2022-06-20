Four from North West recognised at rural doctor event

Four health workers from the North West have won prestigious awards at the Rural Doctors Association of Queensland conference on the weekend.
Taking out four of the eight awards on offer, North West Hospital and Health Service staff and former staff members were recognised for their commitment to serving rural and remote communities.
North West HHS Medical Education Officer Sabine Orda was named Honorary Associate Member and awarded the David Horn Memorial Medal for her commitment, resilience and passionate hard work in the face of adversity.
Ms Orda originally trained in the Red Cross Nursing School in Germany before relocating to Mount Isa with her family.
When her studies were not recognised in Australia, she created a new pathway becoming the first medical education officer now based in Mount Isa.
"My job is easy because I work with such wonderful people," Ms Orda said.
"It's such a pleasure to see the next generation of rural doctors coming through and being recognised as well. Growing our rural workforce helps our communities access the right care, in the right place, at the right time, as close to home as possible."
North West HHS Director of Medicine Dr Uma Lakshman was awarded the Meritorious Service Award recognising the significant contribution she has made to providing medical services to rural communities as well as support to rural doctors and rural medicine.
Two doctors - Tom Currie, now working in the Central West HHS and Erica West, working at Gidgee Healing - were also awarded the Denis Lennox Award for their passion for outreach medicine and their outstanding service to their community and colleagues.
North West HHS Chief Executive Craig Carey said the recognition was a significant achievement for the region and the commitment of dedicated staff deserved to be recognised.
"We are proud to have staff across the health service recognised for the important roles they play in providing high-quality healthcare to our unique region," Mr Carey said.
"The calibre of staff our region has, and their commitment to our rural and remote communities, allows us to continue to improve health outcomes and deliver effective and efficient healthcare."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
