Cloncurry gets a clean-up with weed and pest programs

Cloncurry Shire Council said it was committed to protecting the natural environment and protecting agricultural industry from pests and weeds with a range of biosecurity projects.
Council and Southern Gulf NRM have partnered on a mesquite control program finishing up in June to tackle mesquite infestations around Cloncurry.
Advertisement
The work was co-funded by a $50,000 contribution each from Council, the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority,and Southern Gulf NRM.
Council has also engaged Southern Gulf NRM through a competitive tender process to complete a weed control project along the eastern bank of the Cloncurry River, between the railway bridge and the weir.
Council said the fully-funded project was budgeted and the first stage will be completed in June,
It will be followed up by a controlled burn in August or September of 2022, weather pending.
The project will target rubber vine and other weed species and will be made easier by another project creating access tracks along the river.
Mayor Greg Campbell said Council was committed to leading the way with pests and weeds and will continue work along the western bank of the Cloncurry River in the next financial year.
"A coordinated strategic approach to pest and weed management will deliver great benefits to the grazing industry, our community, and the environment," Cr Campbell said,
Mayor Campbell also said Council had "proudly supported environmental remediation works at Fountain Springs" and recognised Gary and Wendy Baker for "the inspiring volunteer work that they had done on this project as well as many others in the Shire."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.