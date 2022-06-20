The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Cloncurry gets a clean-up with weed and pest programs

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 20 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloncurry Shire Council said it was committed to protecting the natural environment and protecting agricultural industry from pests and weeds with a range of biosecurity projects.

Cloncurry Shire Council said it was committed to protecting the natural environment and protecting agricultural industry from pests and weeds with a range of biosecurity projects.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.