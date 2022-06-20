The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Tombola buys Lorena Gold Mine for $8 million

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 20 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tombola Gold Ltd has signed a binding term sheet to acquire the Lorena Processing Facility near Cloncurry.

Tombola Gold Ltd has bought the Lorena Processing Facility near Cloncurry and aims to restore gold production there by the end of this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.