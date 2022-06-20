Mount Isa Police warn of Outback driving dangers

Mount Isa District police are offering tips to motorists travelling to and through some of the state's most vast and remote areas.
With tourism season in full swing, the region is seeing a marked increase in traffic throughout the winter months and visitors are often unaware of the risks and dangers associated with remote travelling and remote roads.
Acting Senior Constable Matt Bowie said bull dust, soft shoulders, single lane bitumen highways, stock and wildlife on the roads and no phone reception can all combine to make a treacherous journey.
"Always let somebody know your travel plans before you leave reception and plan for the unplanned by having sufficient water, adequate mechanical knowledge of your vehicle and trailer/caravan, and a cool head," Acting Senior Constable Bowie said.
"In dusty conditions on unsealed roads ensure there is a safe distance between vehicles and that you keep to the left on approach of another vehicle.
"Motorists can slow down to reduce dust, increasing visibly for other road users. Be aware of the wind direction and where it is pushing dust so that you avoid losing visibility."
Acting Senior Constable Bowie said this time of year was often coupled with mustering season for cattle stations, so expect to see road trains up to 50+ metres long on highways and remote roads.
"These vehicles don't have the ability to slow quickly or swerve meaning the smaller vehicles must give way. If overtaking, attempt to make contact via UHF40 to alert the truck driver that you are coming through," he said.
"Always drive to conditions, watch out for wildlife and avoid taking risks on the road."
Police are also reminding everyone of the Fatal Five factors that are over-represented in deaths and serious injuries on our roads:
"Road safety is everyone's responsibility, but that starts with you," Acting Senior Constable Bowie said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
