The Carpentaria Shire was inundated with competitors and tourists at this year's annual Normanton Campdraft, held last weekend.
Celebrating their 46th anniversary, the four day event was jam packed incorporating a rodeo, show, street parade and live entertainment.
Campdrafting kicked off on Thursday afternoon running the first 100 of the maiden.
Normanton boasts two campdraft arenas, which kept competitors busy, with the judges for the weekend being Anthony Webb and Rose Rideout.
Charters Towers competitor Will Durkin, proved his dominance winning the Greg and Leanne Campbell Open Draft on Hazelwood Conspiracy with 266 points and the Hawkins Transport Evan Behrendoff Memorial Maiden Draft riding Millungeras Flashman, both horses owned by Evan and Kim Acton and both horses by Hazelwood Conman. Top cut out for the open was won by Will Durkin and Guardian with 24 points.
AA Company Novice draft was won by Harry Steiger and Jessie J with a combined score of 175 point, one point ahead of Emma O'Shea and Smith Family Conjessman.
Top cut out in the novice was won by Roy Shephard and Kitten 23.
The Western Grazing Co Ladies Campdraft was won by Charlotte Ernst riding Condarra Jules with a 91 points run and one point ahead of equal second placegetters Jaye Hall and Tarmaroo Jackson and Kylie Clifford and Debonaire.
Erin Garde and Aftik were victorious with 84 points in the Just Lord's Encouragement campdraft and held a narrow lead from Mark Walsh and Chisums Miss Fisher.
Marshall McCulloch and Dusty with a score of 88 had a convincing win in the Pioneer Station Juvenile Campdraft, in second place was Ricki Sivyer and Tugboat with 79 points.
The Normanton Freight Junior Draft came down to a run off with Cody Simms and Cougar scoring 39 points aboard Cougar, and also taking out the top cut out. Courtney Hansen and CC placed second with 35 points.
Ash's Cafe Mini Campdraft, Georgia Hansen and Macka blitzed her rivals with a 70 point run, and in second position was Georgia Garde and EB with 65 points.
Campdraft cattle were kindly donated by Morr Morr Pastoral Company (Delta Downs) and Hughes Cattle Company (Miranda Downs).
Among the committee's biggest supporters are Bradley Hawkins from Hawkins Transport who has carted cattle complimentary to and from the event for more than 15 years and Greg and Leanne Campbell who donate $15,000 annually towards the open campdraft.
In turn, money raised from the Normanton Campdraft and Rodeo is generously distributed to local sporting clubs and community groups annually.
Campdrafting action continues in the north this weekend with Mt Surprise, Laura and District and Yelvertoft events scheduled.
