Charters Towers competitor Will Durkin, proved his dominance winning the Greg and Leanne Campbell Open Draft on Hazelwood Conspiracy with 266 points and the Hawkins Transport Evan Behrendoff Memorial Maiden Draft riding Millungeras Flashman, both horses owned by Evan and Kim Acton and both horses by Hazelwood Conman. Top cut out for the open was won by Will Durkin and Guardian with 24 points.

