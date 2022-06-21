Woman sentenced to jail over Mornington Island murder

A woman has been sentenced to jail for nine and a half years over a murder on Mornington Island.

Tracey Marie Jacob, 35, was sentenced in the Supreme Court at Cairns on Friday following the death of Billy Jackson in April 2019.

On April 9 2019, police were called to a Wurrurku Street residence where they located the man dead on the floor of a bedroom inside.



Police said Mr Jackson had blood on his face and what appeared to be a single stab wound to his upper abdomen.

The court heard they had first met at a barbecue on the day before and she provoked him when she found out he was the ex-partner of one of her friends with witnesses reporting her hitting him in the head.

He was last seen alive taking her to a bedroom and he was found dead in the locked bedroom the next morning.



Jacob pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April.



At the sentencing hearing Chief Justice Helen Bowskill imposed a sentence of less than 10 years to avoid a requirement for Jacob to serve 80pc of her sentence before being eligible for parole.



She has already served over two and a half years of her sentence.

