North West mostly misses out on Queensland budget splash

There is not much for the North West in Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick's third state budget.

The state government says a $23.6 billion investment in health is the centrepiece of its Queensland Budget though there are slim pickings for the North West yet again.

With critics pointing to a health crisis, Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk said an increase of $1.16 billion in health's operating budget will help meet growing demands on the system with a commitment to hire an additional 9450 health workers over the four-year term of government.

"This budget will also invest in new schools, improved roads and more employment opportunities as we enter our golden decade on track towards the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games," the Premier said.

There will be $495 million spent on on health for the North West, Central West and South West Hospital and Health Services.

With crime a focus, the government is providing increased funding of $5.8 million over four years for the Mount Isa Transitional Hub which s diverts young people from the youth justice system by responding to young people on the streets at night who are at risk of reoffending.

Although the North West continues to drive the Queensland economy, it is not reflected in spending with most of the priorities including new hospitals, new roads and even a new "Queensland Regional Aeromedical Base" based in Brisbane.

And although the west has severe housing challenges a new 'Growth Acceleration Fund" will focus only on growth areas in south-east Queensland.

Cash-strapped local councils will be reliant on grant programs such as $88.2 million for the Works for Queensland program, $46 million for the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund, $36.1 million for the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program and $22.3 million for the Indigenous Councils Critical Infrastructure Program.



There is $334 million for the Royal Flying Doctor Service in a new 10 year-contract while there is $31 million in 2022-23 for improvements in regional and remote internet and mobile services.



As for the North West there is $42.2m on roads - $27.8 million in 2022-23 out of a $42.7 million total spend towards strengthening pavement and widening floodway on Flinders Highway at Scrubby Creek and $13.4 million in 2022-23 out of a $50 million total spend towards progressive sealing of priority sections of the Kennedy Developmental Road between The Lynd and Hughenden.



A big ticket item is $25.6 million to assist Flinders Shire Council with the Hughenden Water Bank project which includes a 7000 megalitre off-stream water storage and distribution system, subject to a business case and matching federal funding.



Cloncurry has almost $2 million in funding with $1.4 million out of a $14.5 million total spend to deliver the Unmanned Aerial Systems flight test range at the Cloncurry test facility and $350,000 out of a $500,000 total spend to upgrade skills development and training facilities at Cloncurry State School.

The Cloncurry Community Service Obligation payments will continue, with almost $28 million over four years to subsidise the delivery of water to Cloncurry Shire Council, via the North West Queensland Pipeline.



The news is not so good for Mount Isa with less than a million in funding projects - $500,000 out of a $1.5 million total spend for the replacement and refurbishment of the water treatment plant and equipment servicing Mount Isa Hospital and $320,000 out of a $900,000 total spend to renew the old pump sets and improve reliability and efficiency of the deep well pump station at Lake Moondarra.



There is also $3.8 million out of a $8 million total spend to continue renewal of high-voltage yard and electro-mechanical equipment in Fred Haigh pump station, Lake Julius.



The Gulf didn't do too bad with $585,000 out of a $1.5 million total spend to upgrade roads, fences and water supply at Boodjamulla National Park, $966,000 out of a $2 million total spend to complete the replacement police facility at Burketown and $658,000 in 2022-23 to protect environmental and Indigenous cultural heritage values in Georgetown.



There is also $410,666 out of a $1 million total spend to support Diamantina Shire Council to undertake job-creating maintenance and minor infrastructure works.



