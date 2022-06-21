Women on the rise in North Queensland trade careers

A Cloncurry woman is the face of a new campaign to encourage women in North Queensland to pursue trade careers.



Trade apprenticeships are typically dominated by men, but women seeking broader working opportunities, stable employment and hands-on careers are coming into the fold and regional female apprenticeship enrolments at TAFE Queensland have increased 60 per cent since 2018.

TAFE Queensland's Townsville Trade Training Centre is where career changer Belinda Imhof from Cloncurry gained her trade qualification.

Mrs Imhof began her apprenticeship in her 40s, ditching office admin work for a hands-on plumbing career.

Mrs Imhof said flexible training was the key to her apprenticeship success.

"Living in Cloncurry, it was important that I could learn remotely and I was fortunate to complete the theory component of most of my training from home," Mrs Imhof said.

"This flexibility meant I could undertake online training during the day and still perform my mum duties with my two sons in the evening," she said.

Mrs Imhof said her TAFE Queensland training was a valuable experience.

"During my training blocks on campus, I was able to socialise with other plumbing apprentices. Living in a remote area, this was my only opportunity to mingle with these like-minded people," Mrs Imhof said.

"Having a social connection with other apprentices was a really important part of my training as we were all able to share stories about plumbing and bring different knowledge and experience to the table.

An apprenticeship typically takes three to four years to complete and combines working for an employer while studying at TAFE Queensland, allowing people to earn while they learn.

Alongside her husband, Mrs Imhof operates Imhof Plumbing and she said her work was rewarding.

"There is no typical day for me in plumbing as I undertake such a large variety of jobs. One day I might be on the vacuum truck locating services and the next day I could be installing hot and cold services in new

housing," she said.

"The plumbing industry provides a great deal of job satisfaction. I enjoy the hands-on skill required to do the work, I like the appreciation expressed by customers and the feeling at the end of the day of doing an honest day's work.

"I also like the independence my trade skills have given me to be able to fix things or make improvements to my own home.

Mrs Imhof said she had no regrets about becoming a mature age apprentice.

"A trade is a choice that allows you to keep earning while you are learning. A trade certificate is four years of your life that results in a lifetime qualification that can take you in any direction or place you choose," she said.

"There really are benefits in a trade career and you will get out of it what you are willing to put into it. So go for it."

Not-for-profit National Association of Women in Construction Queensland President Sheree Taylor said they were committed to empowering women in the construction and related industries to reach their full potential.

"Having a strong network and community is imperative to building a successful, sustainable and enjoyable career - especially as a female in the construction industry. Joining an association such as NAWIC is a great way to meet other industry associates, build those networks and find additional educational opportunities," Ms Taylor said.

"There is plenty of money to be made in trades, with 10 occupational groups earning significantly more than the median Australian salary. These include electricians, plumbers, bricklayers, carpenters and joiners. One of NAWIC's chief goals is education - particularly around career pathways for girls and we look forward to seeing more and more females enter the construction industry," she said.

TAFE Queensland (north region) Building and Infrastructure Faculty Manager Tracy Turner said there had never been a better time for women to enrol in trade training.

"There are a number of skills shortages in regional and metro areas and women with a desire to pursue a trade could fill those gaps," Ms Turner said.

"Trade careers can be quite appealing to women. For the most part, trade workers enjoy secure employment and during COVID-19 trade work remained in demand with some areas growing at a rapid pace.

"It's really great that apprentices earn money from day one of their apprenticeship and their training can be completed in the same time or less when compared to a university degree."

Eligible TAFE Queensland students can complete an apprenticeship for free or low cost. Subsidies and concessions are in place to help workers fill industry skills needs and shortages.

