Karumba girl in hospital after quad bike accident

A teenage girl is recovering in hospital after falling off a quad bike in the Gulf area on Tuesday.
Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to a Karumba property around 6.15pm with reports that a girl had fallen off an All Terrain Vehicle.
They transported the teenager to Normanton Hospital with hip and head injuries.
The girl is in a stable condition.
There have been many calls to upgrade safety on quads after a 15-year-old died in an ATV accident in NSW in 2021.
Changes in minimum safety standards were enacted by the Australian Government in October 2019, as recommended by multiple state coroners along with a lengthy investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
