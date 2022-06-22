Headspace Mount Isa benefits from early career program

A new program is rolling out across Australia putting university graduates and student clinicians into Headspace centres, including Mount Isa.
Headspace said the Early Career Program was a landmark initiative in response to the unprecedented demand they are experiencing for mental health support from young people.
Mount Isa is a host centre for one of the first 55 early career graduates, Awakhiwe Ndlovu, 25, who has had a fascinating journey to youth mental health and is now a case manager at Headspace Mount Isa.
"I'm the first point of contact for young people who come into the centre," Awakhiwe said.
"I meet them and have a chat about what is going on for them and then I might refer them on to other different streams in Headspace."
Awakhiwe said the Early Career Program supported new graduates working in mental health to gain the training they need.
Originally from Zimbabwe, Awakhiwe moved to Brisbane to study social work, which transformed her outlook on mental health.
She said that mental health is often overlooked or ignored in Zimbabwe, until a person becomes incapacitated or severely ill.
Awakhiwe was drawn to Headspace after learning of the proactive care and support it offers people showing early signs of mental ill-health and said working with Headspace will allow her to be "the best social worker she can be."
Awakhiwe brings this enthusiasm and commitment to Mount Isa.
"Now I've been to Mount Isa I know it is a warm and welcoming and if I didn't have this opportunity I would have have thought of coming here," she said.
"I am committed to contributing to the community, and providing the local young people the care and support they need to thrive," she said.
Headspace CEO Jason Trethowan welcomed $20.8 million from the federal budget to extend the headspace Early Career Program until the end of 2024.
"By shoring up the pipeline of youth mental health workers across Australia, we aim to make mental health support for young people available quicker and closer to home," he said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
