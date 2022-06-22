The North West Star
Headspace Mount Isa benefits from early career program

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:52am, first published 5:07am
Headspace Mount Isa is a host centre for one of the first 55 early career graduates, Awakhiwe Ndlovu.

A new program is rolling out across Australia putting university graduates and student clinicians into Headspace centres, including Mount Isa.

