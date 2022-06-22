The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Trail runners Pulverise at Peacock Park for 15 hours straight

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 23 2022 - 12:12am, first published June 22 2022 - 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Mount Isa backyard ultra has pushed 24 brave competitors to the limit of their endurance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.