Trail runners Pulverise at Peacock Park for 15 hours straight

A Mount Isa backyard ultra has pushed 24 brave competitors to the limit of their endurance.
They were taking part in a backyard ultra event on Saturday called Pulverise in Peacock Park, which organiser Alison Whitehead of Gecko Outdoor Sports was pulling together in a great cause that was close to her heart.
"We're funding raising for the Laura Johnson dementia unit because my mum has dementia in Melbourne and it's heartbreaking to watch her go through that and become a very different person," Alison said.
"I remember putting flourescent tape on her door and Betty (Kiernan, CEO of Laura Johnson Home) suggested we paint the residents doors a different and let them choose so they know it's theirs. It pulled the heartstrings."
The event raised almost $6000 for the cause with 47 runners taking part in either the full event or a "one hit wonder" one off lap of 6.7km along a trail course at Lake Moondarra starting from Peacock Park.
The main focus was on the Pulverisers who would push themselves to the limit.
"They do 6.7km every hour starting at 10am which if they do it for 24 hours gives you one hundred miles," Alison said.
While no one quite managed the full 24 hours it was quite a battle which went from the heat of the day into the cold early hours of Sunday morning.
Finally at 3am on Sunday morning Travis McElligott was pronounced the winner having done 15 laps for 100.5km.
He edged out Canberra man Ian Rayson who went toe to toe with Travis for 14 laps before withdrawing.
"After 15 hours, the 5 lap battle between the last 2 standing, Mount Isan Travis and Canberran Ian, came to an end," Alison said.
"Travis was lined up in the start shoot preparing to head out for lap 16, but unfortunately the hour ticked over with no sign of Ian."
Rick Leeman finished third with 10 laps, for what is still an incredible 67km of running in 10 hours.
Jason Corradi did nine, local tri star Kim Alcorn did eight laps - mostly as the fastest run in the field, while Sven Gleisner did seven.
On six were Tyrone Campbell and Karlyn Rogers, Tammy Green, Chris Pocock and Helen Lane did five laps, on four were Paula Baigent, Michelle Asanuma, Clara McEvoy and Stephen Derrick, on three were Peter Gogsch, Michael Godwin, Dan Li, Cameron Whatley and Ben Brennan while Peter Walters, Lachlan Oataway and Emily Bruce did the one lap.
Delta Dingoes were not just competitors and volunteers but also winners of the team challenge with 21 laps.
There was also one hit wonder race 6.7km trail run on Saturday afternoon where 23 runners went in the opposite direction to the Pulverisers with Matthew Davis first over the line in 40.28, Derek Barry second in 42.22 (claiming he did over 7km due to a wrong turn) and Kara Sutherland next in 46.58.
"There was plenty of heart at the One Hit Wonder event at Pulverise at Peacock Park," Alison said.
"Congratulations to every runner who toed the start line."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
