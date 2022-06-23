The North West Star
Greenvale applies for Millungera Basin geothermal permits

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:07am, first published 2:35am
Map of the Millungera Basin.

Mineral exploration company Greenvale Mining has lodged three applications for three prospective geothermal areas in the Millungera Basin of North West Queensland.

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

