Photo competition at Mount Isa Pet Day

Mount Isa Pet Day is just around the corner and Mount Isa City council is holding a Pet Photo Competition to coincide with this free event.
Pet Day will be held on Saturday, July 9, at the Buchanan Park Entertainment Centre. It will include lots of dog-friendly activities, competitions and prizes; free new registrations for dogs and cats; and food and market stalls.
Advertisement
And if you want to press the "paws" button on your phone or camera you can submit your photos here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V5T8299
Entries close on Sunday July 3.
Pet Photo Competition winners will be announced at the event and prizes awarded.
All photos will also be uploaded to Council's Facebook page with a People's Choice Award for the photo with the most likes.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.