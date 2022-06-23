The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Photo competition at Mount Isa Pet Day

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashtyn Tully and Cooper Campbell bring their pets to the 2019 Mount Isa Pet Day.

Mount Isa Pet Day is just around the corner and Mount Isa City council is holding a Pet Photo Competition to coincide with this free event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.