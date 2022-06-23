Woman arrested after 14-month Mount Isa police investigation

A 14-month Mount Isa police investigation has resulted in officers charging a woman with drug trafficking and money laundering offences in Townsville on Thursday
It follows a Bundaberg East woman being charged with multiple drug offences in Mount Isa on April 12 last year.
Subsequently, police from the Mount Isa District Tactical Crime Squad commenced a protracted investigation involving a forensic accountant and other specialist resources, which identified $260,000 of allegedly unexplained wealth over an approximate two-year period while the woman was allegedly unemployed.
On Wednesday, June 22, the 41-year-old woman was arrested in Kirwan and charged with drug trafficking and money laundering. Her bail was refused, and she is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court June 23.
MIDTCS officer in charge Sergeant Joel Bryant said they would maintain pursuit of those "who profit from peddling this poison within our community".
"The associated criminal offending, physical and mental health impact of methylamphetamine on individuals, their families and our community is devastating," he said.
Sergeant Bryant encouraged anyone suffering from drug dependence to seek support from Queensland Health's Alcohol and Drug Information Service.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
