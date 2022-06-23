The North West Star
Woman arrested after 14-month Mount Isa police investigation

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 23 2022 - 9:45pm, first published 9:33pm
A 14-month Mount Isa police investigation has resulted in officers charging a woman with drug trafficking and money laundering offences in Townsville on Thursday

