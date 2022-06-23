Sir Hudson Fysh Drive upgrade project nears completion

The $3.4 million project in Cloncurry is nearing completion with an important bridge expected to open in the next month.
Cloncurry Shire Council embarked on a major project to upgrade Sir Hudson Fysh Drive, a key transport corridor in Cloncurry named for one of the founders of Qantas.
The project includes rebuilding and widening of a 750m section of Sir Hudson Fysh Drive, construction of a new carpark outside the Cloncurry lawn cemetery, extension of the cycle path network from Sheaffe Street to the Carl Katter bridge and drainage improvements throughout.
Practical completion of the road works will be achieved by June 30 with final works to re-open the road to be completed by July 15.
Mayor Greg Campbell said the current scope represented the final stage of a multi-year project to upgrade a major transport route through the heart of Cloncurry.
"This is an investment that benefits the whole town with the connectivity that Sir Hudson Fysh Drive provides to the town centre, schools, residential, commercial and industrial lots, the cemetery, the saleyards and the airport," Cr Campbell said.
Council is delivering this project with federal funding from the Roads to Recovery Program and the Queensland Government's Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme funding.
Cr Campbell thanked both tiers of government for their continued investment in regional road infrastructure.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
