The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Sir Hudson Fysh Drive upgrade project nears completion

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 23 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 10:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloncurry Shire Council embarked on a major project in May 2022 to upgrade Sir Hudson Fysh Drive

The $3.4 million project in Cloncurry is nearing completion with an important bridge expected to open in the next month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.