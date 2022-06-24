Thanks from the Salvos: Letters

The Salvation Army is again very humbled by the generous support of the Australian public for our Red Shield Appeal this year. As we approach the End of Financial Year, The Salvos are still appealing to the community as we aim to raise $36 million by 30 June.
For more than 50 years Aussies have continued to support The Salvation Army, allowing us the privilege to be on the front line, walking alongside individuals doing it tough around the country, all with the mission of bringing hope and support to those who need it most.
For me, the Red Shield Appeal isn't just about raising much-needed funds for our 2000+ services - it's about coming together to support one another, to remind our neighbours and local community that no matter how tough times are, we're here for each other, ready to give a helping hand when needed.
After the past couple of years which have seen devastating social isolation, natural and health disasters, and the current shocking rise in the cost of living, it has filled The Salvation Army with overwhelming gratitude to see so many people generously give their money and time as we work together to provide vital support services for people doing it tough in local communities around the nation.
When there's work to be done, Aussies roll up their sleeves and get stuck into it. And Australians should know that thanks to their generosity and support, The Salvation Army is once again ready to roll up their sleeves and ensure we continue to serve communities across the country.
To your readers, from all of us here at The Salvos: thank you - we couldn't do it without you.
Major Bruce Harmer,
The Salvation Army
I'm hoping council has the skate park open for school holidays or is it going to be like the waterpark and have it closed down in the peak period. The waterpark closed at Christmas was ridiculous. They are obviously not trying to keep young kids amused.
Concerned Parent,
Mount Isa
Editor's Note: The writer has supplied their contact details.
Update from City Council: We anticipate the Family Fun Park upgrade will be completed by the end of the year (about October-November).
With the steep escalation in the cost of living and world oil prices, exacerbated by Putin's ambitions in Ukraine, life for those on fixed incomes and welfare is challenging.
Australia has not avoided the crisis of higher prices and short supplies to farmers and markets here, with demand outweighing supply.
Not only has rising food and oil prices impacted Australia, the shortage in rentals and the rising demand, is forcing up rents to a historical high.
The frantic competition is faced with only a 0.7% rental supply available.
The shortage in Queensland State Government public housing, has been decades in the making.
It has been neglected and now leaves 50,000 Queensland clients out in the cold.
Queenslanders must endure the 2032 Olympic Games as a priority focus, with tax-payer money spent on "Cross River Rail" in preparation for the Games.
Those who are forced out of the rental market: low-income families and the homeless, suffer extended homelessness, with no practical solutions or State Government support.
Where will they live during the Olympics?
With the State Government focus on 2032 "pie in the sky", adding the Games' credit to its resume, where will these tax-paying 50K Queenslanders live, while Palaszczuk is creating her personal profile?
Eloise Rowe,
Tannum Sands
