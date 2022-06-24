The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Queensland Budget shows a sharp divide: Editorial

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick handed down his third state budget on Tuesday.

Queensland treasurer Cameron Dick handed down his third budget on Tuesday and it seemed from this distance to have a very strong focus on Labor's voter base in the South East.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.