The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Our early history: Would Mount Isa lift 'Cloncurry's dark cloud'?

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:37am, first published 3:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early miners on the Mount Isa field. Photo: Mount Isa Mines Photographic Collection

In the lead up to Mount Isa's centenary in 2023 we continue to look at the town's early history.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.