Watch: Hughenden police charge three on drug offences

Police have charged two men and a woman with drug offences in Hughenden on Friday.
Between June 20 and 22, in a joint operation, officers from Hughenden and Mount Isa District Tactical Crime Squad executed three search warrants in the Hughenden area.
Police seized property which they will allege is methylamphetamine, cannabis and drug paraphernalia, as well as cash suspected to be the proceeds of drug offences.
A 53-year-old woman was charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of supplying a dangerous drug, producing a dangerous drug, possessing tainted property and possessing property suspected for the purpose of committing drug offences.
A 46-year-old man was charged with supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, and possessing drug utensils.
A 69-year-old man was charged with supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing something used for a drug offence and possessing drug utensils.
They are all from Hughenden and are all due to appear in Hughenden Magistrates Court on August 9.
Officer in Charge of the Mount Isa District Tactical Crime Squad Sergeant Joel Bryant said, "We continue to support our colleagues in regional localities to suppress the supply, demand and harm of dangerous drugs in our communities".
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
