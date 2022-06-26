Leah Purcell Walk of Fame honour at Vision Splendid film festival

Leah Purcell has been honoured at the 9th annual Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival with her own star on the Winton Walk of Fame revealed on Saturday.
The proud Goa, Gunggari, Wakka Wakka Murri woman and multi award-winning actress, director, writer and producer is also this year's festival patron and she has been celebrated for her contribution to the Australian film industry.
Her feature film The Drover's Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson premiered in March 2021 and has recently been released in cinemas while her illustrious career has seen her in leading roles in the TV series Police Rescue (1996), Redfern Now (2012-2013) which earned her an AACTA award, and her acclaimed role in Foxtel prison drama series, Wentworth (2012-2021).
From humble beginnings in Murgon, to now holding the honorary title as Member of the Order of Australia for significant services to the performing arts, First Nations youth and culture and to women, Leah has inspired countless Indigenous actors and creators across the breadth of Australia's film industry and her contribution to Australian cinema is now cemented in history on the footpath of Elderslie Street, Winton.
Leah said receiving this award on home soil meant more than words can say.
"It's another important step towards giving voice to our people as the truth-tellers on the big screen," Leah said.
"My hope is that through these shared stories, a beautiful homecoming transpires where unity is found and inspiration triumphs - calling untapped Indigenous talent to believe in the power of film to connect us together as one."
Festival Director, Mark Melrose, said Leah's appointment as patron of this year's festival was fitting.
"Leah Purcell's strength and voice continues to propel Australian Cinema into new leagues as she raises up a lineage of Indigenous talent along with her - her career helping all to see how a career in cinema can take shape in the most remarkable of ways," Mr Melrose said.
"Her latest film The Drover's Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson will also screen at this year's festival and give viewers a glimpse into a story that continues to touch hearts and minds everywhere.".
Leah is the seventh star to be named in Winton's Walk of Fame and will join acclaimed Indigenous Australian actor David Gulpili, actors Steve Le Marquand and Roy Billing, director Ivan Sen, film critic Margaret Pomeranz and former Winton Mayor Butch Lenton.
Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival will run until Saturday July 2.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
