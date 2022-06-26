The North West Star
Leah Purcell Walk of Fame honour at Vision Splendid film festival

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 27 2022 - 12:50am, first published June 26 2022 - 11:56pm
Leah Purcell has been honoured at the 9th annual Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival with her own star on the Winton Walk of Fame revealed on Saturday.

Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

