Mount Isa Family Fun Park set to reopen before end of year

Mount Isa City Council says the Family Fun Park will reopen before the end of the year.
The Fun Park which includes the skate park was closed in May while stage 2 of the $5.1 million project of major renovations takes place.
Advertisement
A Council spokesperson said demolition works at the Family Fun Park are underway and should be completed by the end of this week and shade cover work at the Skate Park will be starting next week.
"The construction contract for the Family Fun Park upgrade will be awarded early next week and construction is likely to begin the week after, with the utilities, civil and landscaping contractor to be onsite," a Council spokesperson said.
"The new playground equipment is being manufactured and will be delivered to the site in August. We anticipate the upgrade will be completed by the end of the year (about October-November)."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.