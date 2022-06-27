The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mithaka people get land handover in Betoota

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 27 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 10:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mithaka People have gained the freehold ownership of about 97 hectares of land in Betoota, about 140km east of Birdsville,

These days the uninhabited Simpson Desert town of Betoota is known mainly for its annual races and has given its name to a satirical website.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Barry

Derek Barry

Editor, the North West Star

Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.