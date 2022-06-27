Unseasonal rain forecast for Mount Isa this week

Mount Isa is forecast to receive some wet weather later this week, as unseasonal conditions build across the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted "unseasonal rain" for the north west as a system builds across Central Australia through the Northern Territory and moves east.
BoM Meteorologist Helen Reid said the system building in the upper atmosphere would give light to wide spread rain.
"It is looking like it will take a few days to move across the country, we currently have showers across the central part of the Northern Territory," Ms Reid said.
"Mount Isa might see a slight chance of rain tomorrow (Wednesday) but it will increase into Thursday and Friday. These are expected to be quite wet days and easing back into the weekend as it moves further east."
Ms Reid said this weather was unusual for the North West during this time of year.
"It is usually sunshine and dry air, so this is unusual and something we will watch in the coming days," she said.
"We are not exactly sure how much is going to be received out of this system. Lots of places will receive rain but it may not be large totals everywhere.
"But for this time of year, any rain is a big number."
The forecast for this week sees a slight chance (30 per cent) of rain on Wednesday and reaching a top of 19 degrees.
Thursday is forecast to have a 90 per cent chance of up to 5-20mm and reaching a top temperature of 18 degrees and 11 overnight.
Friday currently has a 100 per cent chance of up to 15-20mm, reaching a top temperature of 15 and 11 overnight.
Into the weekend, Saturday has a slight (20 per cent) chance of showers, reaching a top of 18 degrees and 10 overnight.
Sunday has a 10 per cent chance of showers, reaching a top of 19 degrees and 9 overnight.
Wet weather could affect this weekend's events including Saxby Round Up and Rockhana Mineral Festival.
As for the lake levels, Lake Moondarra is sitting at 45 per cent capacity and Lake Julius is at 89.7 per cent.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
