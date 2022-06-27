Program released for Mount Isa Naidoc Week

The Mount Isa Naidoc Week committee has released an action-packed timetable of events starting this Sunday, July 3.
This year's theme is "Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up" and the week starts with a flag-raising ceremony that day at the Civic Centre from 10am. There will be a welcome to country, dancing, guest speakers and a light breakfast.
Also on Sunday is the Naidoc basketball challenge at the basketball stadium with teams from Mount Isa City Council and the Naidoc community vying for bragging rights. It's on from 3-5pm.
There is also a Naidoc mass at the Catholic Church at 6pm.
On Monday there is a community breakfast at the Kalkadoon office from 7.30am while Queensland Police will conduct their own flag raising at 10am.
There will be a men's group barbie at the Catholic Church from 5pm and the day rounds out with a trivia night at the Overlander from 6.30pm.
On Tuesday there is a Naidoc breakfast at Arthur Peterson Dinner Camp from 7.30am and a Naidoc Open Day and light barbie at Mount Isa Recovery Services Centre on the Barkly Hwy from 11am.
The women's group will have a barbie at the Catholic Church from 5pm and there is a "Q & A Naidoc Yarning Voices" event at the Neighbourhood Centre from 5.30pm.
Wednesday sees the Naidoc Elders luncheon at the Buffs from 11.30am, the YPA Youth Day at Minnie Davis Park from 1-4pm and a bbq disco at the Arthur Peterson Dinner Camp from 5-7pm.
On Thursday there is new event, a Naidoc cent sale at 10am hosted by AIDWRA/ICAPP (Aboriginal & Islander Development Recreational Women's Association / Indigenous Children and Parenting Program).
Then at noon to 2pm Queensland Police will host a kup murri at the police reserve. It will be followed by a "Chill in the Park" event at Minnie Davis Park 2-6pm with sports, arts and crafts and a sausage sizzle.
On Friday, July 8 there will be a Naidoc Day breakfast at Outback at Isa from 7.30am which will be followed by the Naidoc street march at 9.30am which will head to the Civic Centre where Mob FM will host a Naidoc Family Fun Day until 3.30pm with information, food stalls and entertainment.
On Saturday there is a day at the pool for primary school students 10am-noon and events conclude on Sunday July 10 with a Naidoc Mass at 9am and flag-lowering at the Civic Centre from 11am.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
