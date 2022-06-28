The North West Star
Flinders Shire Council secures $25.6 million in funding for Hughenden Water Bank project

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:28am, first published 12:26am
Flinders Shire Council CEO Hari Boppudi, mayor Jane McNamara and deputy mayor Clancy Middleton welcomed the Hughenden water bank funding announcement. Picture: Flinders Shire Council.

Flinders Shire Council has secured $25.6 million in funding for the Hughenden Water Bank project to establish a 7000 megalitre, off-stream water storage and distribution system.

