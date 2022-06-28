Mount Isa population virtually unchanged in 2021 Census data

Mount Isa's population has increased by a tiny margin from 2016 - up by 53 people - according to detailed data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released Monday from the 2021 Census.
Amid the figures nationally which shows an Australian population now over 25.4 million, we took a closer look at the census data for postcode 4825.
According to the 2021 Census the population of Mount Isa is now 19,299 of which 51.7pc is male and 48.3pc female.
That is almost identical to the 2016 census which found Mount Isa's population was 19,246 of which 51.8pc was male and 48.2pc female.
The 2016 census showed a 15pc decline since 2011 so the increase, however slight, is to be welcomed and may also represent efforts to ensure Indigenous people were counted in the census.
Despite the slight drop in the men to women ratio since 2016, Mount Isa remains top heavy with men compared to Queensland and Australia as a whole where the ratio is 49.3 men for every 50.7 women.
Some 4426 Mount Isans, or 22.9pc of the population say they are Indigenous compared to 4.6pc in Queensland and just 3.2pc nationally.
But Mount Isa is a young city.
The median age is 31 compared to 38 for Queensland and Australia. The percentage of those aged nought to four is 8.2pc in Mount Isa compared to just 5.7pc in Queensland.
At the other end of the scale just 0.6pc of Mount Isans are 85 and over compared to 1.9pc in Queensland and 2.1pc in Australia.
But Mount Isans are as fond of commitment as other Australians.
Some 37.2pc of people in Mount Isa aged 16 and over are married compared to 45.0pc in Queensland and 46.5pc nationally.
A whopping 48.8pc of Mount Isans have never married compared to 37.0pc in Queensland and 36.5pc in Australia, a figure no doubt explained by the excess number of younger people in the city.
There are 4614 families in Mount Isa with an average of 0.8 children per family, or two children per families with children.
There are 9133 private dwellings in Mount Isa with an average of 2.6 people per household.
Perhaps skewed by income from the mining industry Mount Isa is wealthier than average and it pays less on mortgages.
The median weekly household income is $2212 ($1675 Qld, $1746 Aus) and the median monthly mortgage repayment is $1536 ($1733 in Qld, $1863 in Aus)
The median weekly rent is $260 and there are an average of 1.8 vehicles per dwelling.
As for the kids, 5.5pc are in pre-school. 29.1pc in primary, 20.0pc in secondary and 12.4pc are in tertiary education.
Mount Isa ranks similar to the Queensland average in pre-school and primary attendance but lags a bit in secondary (22.4pc in Qld) and lags badly in tertiary (21.3pc in Qld, 23.3pc nationally).
Mount Isa is more Australian than the national average with 74.4pc born here compared to 66.9pc nationally.
Other top responses in the 4825 postcode were New Zealand (4.1pc), Philippines (2.6pc), England (1.2pc), South Africa (1.0pc) and India (0.8pc).
Other languages used at home include Alyawarr (1.6pc), Tagalog (1.0pc), Filipino (0.9pc), Afrikaans (0.6pc) and Fijian (0.5pc).
As for cultural diversity, 32.6pc of Mount Isans say their ancestry is Australian, 28.1pc are English, 20.6pc are Australian Aboriginal, 8.7pc are Irish and 7.1pc are Scottish.
Mount Isa is slightly less religious than Queensland as a whole, but slightly more religious than Australia.
Some 39.8pc in Mount Isa have no religion (40.7pc Qld, 38.4pc Aus) while 22.6pc are Catholic, 7.4pc Anglican, 3.6pc Baptist and 11.0pc "not stated".
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
