The North West Star
News/Local News

Mount Isa population virtually unchanged in 2021 Census data

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 28 2022 - 3:05am, first published 2:20am


Mount Isa's population has increased by a tiny margin from 2016 - up by 53 people - according to detailed data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released Monday from the 2021 Census.

