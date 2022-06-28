Robbie Katter calls for action on taxi industry woes

Robbie Katter has called on the Queensland government to act in the taxi industry to stop vulnerable Queenslanders from being stranded on the roadside.
Mr Katter said ridesharing, which was legalised in Queensland in 2016, was meant to encourage competition and innovation but it has not worked.
"Queenslanders can no longer get a ride 24/7 or a guaranteed regulated fee, and passengers with a disability are being left deserted," Mr Katter said.
"The uneven playing field sparked by rideshare, combined with COVID-induced driver shortages and skyrocketing fuel prices, have brought the industry to its knees".
Mr Katter said passengers were faced with an unreliable service and erratic wait times, especially in rural and regional Queensland where higher operating costs and driver shortages mean it's virtually impossible to book a taxi, and Uber doesn't even exist.
"As rideshare doesn't accommodate wheelchairs, vulnerable passengers are forced to rely on the 20 per cent of the state's taxis equipped with wheelchair access, which have been experiencing major delays and even failures to show," he said.
"It's deplorable and completely unacceptable that Queenslanders with disabilities are missing potentially life-saving appointments because they can't get a ride."
Mr Katter there were more normal as well as wheelchair-accessible taxi service licences then there were registered taxi vehicle attached to the licence while taxi trips in Queensland have plummeted by 60 per cent in the last six years.
He said taxi drivers have kept their fares unchanged through regulated pricing, adhere to safety standards and service levels including mandated security cameras and disability access.
"Rideshare drivers shoulder none of these responsibilities. They pick only the low-hanging fruit; they can flood the market on busy nights and price surge when taxis cannot," he said.
"The Queensland Government must immediately address the lack of a metered fair rise for taxis to combat higher fuel and operating costs to ensure the viability of all taxi operations, especially those in rural and regional Queensland."
The KAP previously has called for legislation to create a non-politicised body to enforce fair regulations, and later called on the Queensland Transport Minister to negotiate a fair compensation package.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
