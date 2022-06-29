The Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship of the Queensland Western District is inviting Mount Isa locals to take part in a Professionals Awareness Luncheon.
To be held at the Mount Isa PCYC Function Room on July 13, 11.30am, the Light Luncheon is part of a tag-a-long road trip by the AA Fellowship to raise awareness and information about Alcoholics Anonymous.
Event organiser Brian said the event was a great opportunity for locals to get a better understanding about AA in general and its role in co-operating with health care workers and agencies in Mount Isa.
"There is a few myths out there about AA, a cult, religious fanatics and it's none of those things. AA supports people who want to do something about alcohol problem or bring change into their life," Brian said.
"My family and friends could only see what it was doing to me but people in the AA meetings understood what it did for me, because you're really talking about an addiction.
"Alcohol is the most used drug in the world and causes the most damage, and has knock on affects to things like family and domestic violence, and car accidents etc."
Brian said the tag-a-long was part of an annual initiative.
"Each year we take a different route through WesternQueensland and we pick a few towns that have a bit of size to host these awareness luncheons, where we can make the allied health workers aware of what AA is and what its not and how we can play a role in the community," he said.
"We are just letting people know there is help, the more remote areas you go to don't have AA meetings. But thankfully due to Covid-19, zoom calls has assisted with connecting the isolated and providing support remotely and access to that service.
"We've been to Lightning Ridge and Cunnamulla so far and have had good attendance so far. We had 19 people attend in Cunnamulla, which is great to be connecting with people in remote areas."
Brian said this was an open invitation to anyone in the North West to attend.
"We encourage anyone to come along, we want to let people know that there is an answer. Usually people with the problem never put their hand up, it is usually a family member, employer or friend.
"We want to let people know what is available and what people can do and connect with local service providers."
To allow for catering and attendance arrangements, locals are encouraged to RSVP by July 8 by contacting Brian on 0401 253 211.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
