Rockhana gem and mineral festival comes to Cloncurry this weekend

North West Queensland's premier gem festival is back this weekend.
The 17th annual Rockhana gem and mineral festival returns to Mary Kathleen Park in Cloncurry July 1-3
Advertisement
The Rockhana festival has been a Cloncurry tradition since 1995 Festival when it raised awareness of the mineral collection at the Mary Kathleen Park and Unearthed Museum.
It has grown from strength to strength celebrating the rich fossicking tradition and the mineral wealth of the region with opals and other semi-precious stones on display.
Patrons can buy gems, lapidary equipment and learn how to cut, polish and set stones, with free entertainment and food and drink purchases also offered.
There will be a raffle with great prizes, local market stalls and you can try your hand at fossicking.
Geologists from local mines will be in attendance to provide expert help.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.