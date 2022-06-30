Saxby RoundUp delayed three weeks because of rain

The wet weather on the weekend caused a last minute change of plan for the Saxby Round Up.
The RoundUp was due to go ahead on the weekend but the big wet has forced its deferment for three weeks.
It will now go ahead on the weekend of July 21-24.
The RoundUp, held 200km north east of Julia Creek, normally attracts people from all over the region for a weekend of campdraft, rodeo and other equestrian events.
Mean while the Rockhana Gem Festival opening today has been deferred 24 hours.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
