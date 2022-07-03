Boy airlifted after fall from Simpson Desert sanddune

A boy is recovering in Longreach hospital after a fall from a Simpson Desert sand dune on Sunday.
Queensland Ambulance Service said they were tasked to the incident at 6pm Sunday in the Birdsville Simpson National Park Road.
Advertisement
"A male primary school-aged child was transported to Birdsville Health Centre in a stable condition with neck pain and spinal precautions after he reportedly fell down a sand dune," QAS said.
"He was later airlifted by Royal Flying Doctors Service to Longreach Hospital."
The incident comes a few days before the Big Red Bash starts in the area and a day after the rescue chopper found a missing man near McKinlay.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.